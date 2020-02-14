Former Chandler police officer pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearm silencers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma police officer pleaded guilty in federal court this week to illegal possession of firearm silencers.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Steven Bradley Simon, 47, of Chandler, was charged on Jan. 21 with two counts of illegal possession of firearm silencers. Simon pleaded guilty to the two counts on Tuesday.

Simon is the former assistant police chief in Chandler.

He told officials he failed to register the firearm silencers in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record and that the firearm silencers did not contain identifying information as required by federal law.

The silencers were discovered in Sept. of 2019 when Simon allegedly choked his wife. Authorities searched his home and found illegal firearms, illegal suppressors, and other items, District Attorney Allan Grubb told KFOR.

Each count of conviction carries a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of up to three years of supervised release.

Sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.