Former Chesapeake Energy Arena to get $600,000 security system upgrade

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Security upgrades are on the way for the former Chesapeake Energy Arena after the Oklahoma City Council approved a $600,000 upgrade to the arena’s security system.

“Throughout the pandemic, we really took time to focus on our policies, procedures and technologies to ensure that when guests do come back regularly, they feel that the guest experience has been elevated and the venue is as safe and secure as possible,” said Chris Semrau, General Manager of the arena.

That includes this major upgrade to the security system.

It’s one that will not only protect fans, but attract and maintain the arena’s biggest moneymakers – who in turn, bring cash to the city.

“This investment is very important to meet the expectations of the NBA but also continue to bring in the top tours to the venue who want to perform in the safest environments in the country,” Semrau said.

Inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

This would almost double the amount of cameras and modernize the security system – which has seen very few upgrades and additions since 2008 – the Thunder’s inaugural season.

Once in place, the camera upgrades probably won’t even be on your radar – but you will notice some new things the next time you’re at “the ‘Peake.”

“They’ll notice metal detectors on the way into the venue, scan-less ticketing options to where you don’t have to use cash, credit card options only so they will see a different experience when they come back to events this fall,” said Semrau.

There’s no timeline yet on when the new cameras will be implemented – we’re just told as soon as possible.