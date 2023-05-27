NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There are new details about 45-year-old Christopher Fourcade who was arrested after he allegedly molested multiple children. Fourcade had previous roles at First Christian Church of Norman as the Director of Children Ministries and the Service Delivery Chair at the Fostering Futures Organization.

He has now been removed from both websites. News 4 reached out to the church Friday night for comment; they said they didn’t know about the arrest.

| OKCFD investigates body found in the water >

Today, the church posted on social media.

The church is aware of the arrest of Chris Fourcade. He is no longer employed by the church. While the investigation and arrest does not focus on any children from the church, our staff is fully committed to the truth, and is fully cooperating with any requests regarding the investigation. It is the church’s practice to never have adults alone with children, and we remain vigilant in that practice. Rev. David Spain, First Christian Church of Norman

An investigation into Fourcade started in December of 2022, when Norman police responded to a call of an alleged molestation of a child under the age of 12. Since then, there’s been more children involved.

| ‘Should be dead right now’; Tulsa band shares freak accident >

“We were able to identify and work with additional juvenile victims and gain additional evidence through forensic interviews and overall investigation,” said Sarah Schettler, with the Norman Police Department.

Fourcade was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on May 25 with four complaints of lewd acts with a child and two complaints of possession of child pornography.

He’s reported to be a foster care advocate as he worked with a program called Fostering Futures.

News 4 interviewed him in December of 2019, while he was working at a foster children’s toy drive.

“A lot of these kids, this is the only time they’ve gotten what they requested for Christmas,” said Christopher Fourcade back in 2019.

Fostering Futures sent News 4 this statement regarding the arrest.

| Stitt considers another special session for tax cuts >

Our mission is to serve children and families in Cleveland County. We continue with this focus. Late this morning we learned about this serious situation and we’ll be determining next steps to ensure the integrity of the organization continues to be upheld. The individual you are asking about is on leave pending further information. Sue Durrett, Executive Director, Fostering Futures

Norman police say the initial investigation involved a child who was in the care of Fourcade at the time. They’re also looking into the possibility of more victims. If you know anything or want to report at concern, call NPD Detective Christi Copeland at 405-366-5449.

