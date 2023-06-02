NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Director of Children Ministries at a Norman church and foster parent has been charged following allegations of sexual abuse.

Officials say the investigation began on Dec. 28, 2022 when officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a home about an alleged child molestation complaint.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim had been placed in foster care and was under the supervision of 45-year-old Christopher Fourcade.

Officials say the victim’s mother called the Norman Police Department after receiving a text and a phone call from her daughter, saying she didn’t feel safe in Fourcade’s home.

The victim told her mother that “Fourcade put his hand down her underwear and touched her.”

Immediately, the victim’s mother called DHS, a sexual abuse hotline, and the Norman Police Department.

During an interview with a detective, the victim said she went into Fourcade’s bedroom to ask about help with a broken toy.

She said that Fourcade told her he couldn’t help with the toy, but she could lie on his bed and watch TV. She said she fell asleep and woke up to Fourcade inappropriately touching her.

Once he stopped and fell asleep, she said she got up to tell her sister and call her mother.

According to the probable cause affidavit, detectives noticed several cameras throughout the home. However, they learned that the cameras didn’t record at night.

Investigators were able to search through Fourcade’s devices, which is where they allegedly made a disturbing discovery.

The affidavit states that detectives found naked pictures of some of the female foster children who were under the age of 12. Authorities also reportedly found photos of the girls only in their underwear.

While speaking with other alleged victims, they said Fourcade would often touch them inappropriately in bed.

“Christopher told them there were demons in his house, but not in his room in an apparent attempt to scare them into sleeping with him,” the report states.

After a DHS worker came to the house and told Fourcade the children shouldn’t be sleeping in his bed, one victim said, “Christopher told them they were not going to do that and just to keep it a secret so they could continue sleeping in his bed.”

Fourcade previously served as the Director of Children Ministries at First Christian Church of Norman and the Service Delivery Chair at the Fostering Futures Organization.

Following the investigation, Fourcade was arrested on multiple complaints and removed from both organizations.

Fourcade has now been charged with four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and two counts of procuring or producing pornography.

“Our priority in this case are the victims’ safety. My office will seek justice for them. The crimes alleged against Mr. Fourcade are extremely serious and will not be tolerated here,” said Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn.