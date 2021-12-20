Former church building damaged by fire in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire officials are investigating after a fire sparked at an old church building in northeast Oklahoma City.

On Sunday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire at an old church building near N.E. 57th and Anderson Rd.

When crews arrived on the scene, they could see smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters say they were concerned about the fire spreading and becoming a grass fire, but crews were able to prevent the blaze from spreading outside the building.

Officials say the building no longer serves as a church. Instead, it had been converted to a residential home.

Three people were inside the home at the time, but they were all able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.