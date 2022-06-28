LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who is accused of murdering an employee and burying him at a home will stand trial for the crime.

Brent Mack, 50, was reported missing to the Guthrie Police Department on Sept. 29, 2021 after his daughter said that no one had seen or heard from him since Sept. 20.

Mack’s daughter told detectives when she couldn’t reach her father, she messaged his boss, Dan Triplett.

Brent Mack

According to the probable cause affidavit, Triplett told her that he fired Mack and dropped him off in front of a laundromat. He also said that he gave Mack $1,000 as a severance.

The affidavit states that detectives obtained surveillance footage from the area but they say Triplett never stopped to drop Brent Mack off at the laundromat.

Although Triplett insisted that the last place the pair worked together was in Crescent, investigators were able to determine that was not the case.

Instead, they learned that Mack and Triplett worked together at a home in Mulhall on Sept. 20, which is the day he stopped responding to phone calls and text messages.

After watching surveillance footage from the home, “it was apparent that two people arrive at the job site on 09/20/2021 in Dan’s vehicle, but only one person is seen leaving.”

The affidavit states that the video showed Brent Mack getting into a hole that was dug for a septic tank, but he is never seen again on the camera footage.

On Oct. 21, authorities removed the septic tank and found the remains of Brent Mack.

As a result of the investigation, Triplett was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

An autopsy by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office states that Mack died from a gunshot wound to the upper back.

Officials noted that the bullet damaged Mack’s ribs and his left lung.

His cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Earlier this month, Triplett was back in court for a preliminary hearing on the case. During that hearing, a judge found that there was enough evidence for Triplett to stand trial for the murder.

Triplett’s next court date is set for July 1.