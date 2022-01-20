Former deputy accused of sexual communication w/minor

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputy is accused of using technology to communicate with a minor in a sexual manner.

An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Andrews. He faces a charge of sexual communication with a minor by use of technology, District Attorney Laura Thomas confirmed to KFOR.

Andrews was allegedly texting with a teen girl, during which they discussed possible sex, Thomas confirmed.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, as much as a $10,000 fine or a combination of the two.