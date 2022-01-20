Former deputy accused of sexual communication w/minor

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputy is accused of using technology to communicate with a minor in a sexual manner.

An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Andrews. He faces a charge of sexual communication with a minor by use of technology, District Attorney Laura Thomas confirmed to KFOR.

Andrews was allegedly texting with a teen girl, during which they discussed possible sex, Thomas confirmed.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, as much as a $10,000 fine or a combination of the two.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter