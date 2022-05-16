CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a former Oklahoma deputy has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an inmate.

On Friday, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 58-year-old David Wayne Loman at his home in Canadian County.

Officials say the investigation began on April 12 after the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office asked the OSBI for help investigating allegations of a sexual assault.

Authorities say a female inmate, who was transported from Marshall County to Canadian County, said she was assaulted three times at three different locations by the deputy who was driving her.

OSBI agents allege that the victim was assaulted in Marshall, Carter, and Jefferson counties.

Loman was ultimately arrested on complaints of forcible sodomy, sexual battery, and engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses.

Loman’s bond was set at $25,000.