Former Deputy charged with selling fallen colleague’s guns

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy is in the Payne County jail facing 12 charges after selling some of his deceased roommate’s guns the day after his death.

Jason Tauer was arrested February 20, 2021 and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Tauer was the roommate and colleague of fallen Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy, David Wade. Wade was killed in the line of duty in April of 2017 while serving an arrest warrant.

The two were roommates and shared a common gun safe, but Wade had sold a portion of his guns to his mother before his death.

According to probable cause, Tauer stole the guns and sold at least a portion of them to Heather’s Pawn Shop in Guthrie just a day after Wade’s death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Brook Arbeitman, Public Information Officer for OSBI, says investigators were able to prove the guns had in fact been sold to Wade’s mother by locating a notarized bill of sale.

“Deputy Tauer pawned those guns at a gun shop in Guthrie and he definitely did not have permission from Deputy Tauer’s mother to do that,” said Arbeitman.

Tauer has pleaded not guilty to the crimes. He faces one charge of felony embezzlement and 11 charges of misdemeanor false pawn.

“His mother, who you know, trusted his roommate to stay in the home and protect the weapons, she probably feels pretty betrayed,” said Arbeitman.

Tauer is due back in court March 25.