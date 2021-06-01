Former deputy pleads guilty to pawning guns belonging to fallen deputy

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma deputy has pleaded guilty to 12 charges related to the sale of weapons of a fallen sheriff’s deputy.

Jason Tauer, a former Logan County Sheriff’s deputy, was arrested on February 20, 2021.

Tauer was the roommate and colleague of fallen Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy, David Wade. Wade was killed in the line of duty in April of 2017.

Logan County Deputy David Wade

According to probable cause, Tauer stole Wade’s guns and sold at least a portion of them to Heather’s Pawn Shop in Guthrie just a day after Wade’s death.

“Deputy Tauer pawned those guns at a gun shop in Guthrie and he definitely did not have permission from Deputy Wade’s mother to do that,” said Brook Arbeitman, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Tauer was arrested on one charge of felony embezzlement and 11 counts of misdemeanor false pawn declarations.

Tauer initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in March, but changed his plea recently.

His sentencing is set for June 25.