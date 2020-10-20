Former detention center employee, boyfriend charged in road rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma County Detention Center employee and her boyfriend have been charged in connection with a road rage shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

John Howard told KFOR that he was near S.E. 29th and Sooner Rd. when he accidentally cut off another car.

According to Howard, the people inside laid on their horn. Seconds later, they grabbed a gun.

“I thought they were fireworks, and no, they were gunshots because I could smell it and I could hear it hitting the car,” Howard said. “I got down real quick and I just floored it.”

Officials say Howard’s car was riddled with bullet holes.

“The victim’s vehicle was hit with at least five bullet strikes,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Howard decided to follow the suspects, who sped off from the scene.

“They already shot my car,” he said about his reasoning for following them. “Whether I get property damage reimbursement or just them going to jail, something needs to happen.”

Eventually, the two cars collided in a neighborhood.

Authorities ended up arresting 20-year-old Tommyon Scott and 21-year-old Ceddreiona Givens.

According to court documents, charges have been filed against the pair in connection with the shooting.

Scott has been charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and discharging a weapon while using a vehicle.

Givens was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

