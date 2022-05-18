OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma County Detention Center officer was charged Tuesday following the investigation of a detainee death.

Jesse Paul Kight faces charges of destruction or falsification of records and willful neglect of duty stemming from the suicide death of 40-year-old Gabriel Yalartai on Dec. 26, 2021.

Around 4:20 a.m. that day, officials say Yalartai was found trying to commit suicide in his cell.

After he was discovered, staff and medical personnel began life saving efforts.

However, Yalartai was pronounced dead.

Now officials say Kight is accused of leaving his assigned post, failing to conduct required sight checks in his assigned area, and forging the logbook by recording sight checks which he did not perform.

“Our Special Investigation Unit determined the detention officer failed to do his duty,” said Greg Williams, CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center. “We are entrusted with the care and welfare of the detainees in our custody. When that trust is broken, we will work with law enforcement to hold people accountable.”

Kight was terminated on Dec. 27, 2021.