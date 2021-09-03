Former doctor found guilty of second degree murder for overprescribing pills sentenced

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former doctor has been sentenced after being found guilty of second-degree murder for overprescribing pills that led to a patient’s death.

A jury recommended a 10 year sentence for Regan Nichols.

The judge sentenced Nichols to seven years in prison with the remainder suspended, but she has to help addiction patients either through prison ministry or an outside clinic.

The state argued that Nichols should serve the full 10 year sentence to be held accountable, and because they say she never showed remorse.

Nichols’ attorneys argued for probation, saying she’s not a threat to society, and some of her patients were on medications long before seeing her.

Both Nichols and her husband took the witness stand, describing how she’s helped others throughout life.

She addressed the state’s remark about not showing remorse, saying she cried after every patient death but can’t keep crying for seven years.

“I’m happy to know she’s going to prison, I would’ve loved 10 years in prison, but I think the judge made the decision based off what she felt was right,” Joy Thorp with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office said.

“Any day that we can spare Regan Nichols from being in prison is a good day. I think suspension of any portion of the sentence is appropriate, it’s not everything that we wanted,” Tommy Adler, Nichols’ attorney, said. “If this is murder, then every medical malpractice case in this court house can potentially be filed as a murder case. I think that can have an incredibly chilling effect on the practice of medicine in this state.”

Adler says he will be filing an appeal.