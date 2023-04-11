OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Edmond police officer was arrested Monday after an investigation into an anonymous letter the department received detailing his alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the probable cause affidavit, 68-year-old Timothy Owen is a former officer but still worked for the Edmond Police Department in some capacity.

During an interview with the teen, investigators learned Owen would text and video chat with her as well as run errands with her and let her visit him at work.

The girl also told detectives he had asked if she had ever had sex and told her he wanted to “be her first.”

She also said he would tell her how “hot” and “sexy” she looked.

The documents go on to say the minor was uncomfortable and told Owen she would tell his wife, but he told her not to because his wife would leave him. He also told her to delete the texts between them.

Timothy Owen. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Owen was arrested for Facilitating, Encouraging, Offering or Soliciting Sexual Conduct or Engaging in Sexual Communication with a Minor. His bond is set at $50,000.

KFOR has reached out to the Edmond Police Department for a comment. We are waiting to hear back.