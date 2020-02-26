Former El Reno Tag Agency manager arrested, charged with embezzlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) -- The former officer of the El Reno Tag Agency has been arrested on embezzlement complaints following an investigation that started back in 2017.

According to court documents filed in Canadian County on Tuesday, the former owner of the El Reno Tag Agency contacted police regarding possible embezzlement within the agency.

That former owner, Amanda Bosler, told police an employee had been processing items for customers, then voiding the transactions in the computer system after the customer had already paid.

Now, the employee has been identified as the tag agency's manager, Julie Armold.

The documents reveal that a state audit found roughly $16,000 in inventory, unpaid title transfers and canceled transactions. A second audit also showed "numerous transactions being canceled and owed," totaling just over $50,000.

The documents allege "Julie may have shredded taxpayer's documentation to cover herself."

She was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Canadian County jail on one count of felony embezzlement.

Bosler did not want to speak with News 4 on camera but said over Facebook "It's been a very long couple of years."