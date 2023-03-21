WICHITA, Kan. (KFOR) – A former Enid police officer has been arrested in Wichita, Kansas for sex crimes against children mostly in Garfield County, Oklahoma.

Wichita Police said Officer Brock England, 32, has been on administrative leave since October of 2022 after learning about the investigation being led by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

England was arrested Monday by Sedgwick County Deputies while the officer was off-duty.

OSBI agents said England started on the force in Wichita in 2014. He then moved south to Enid where he was an officer from July to December 2019. Then, we’re told, England went back to Wichita.

A victim told investigators while England was in Wichita police academy, he allegedly molested a young girl five times while “he would give her massages.”

The documents show another child claims England gave her his phone to play on but “he would take the game away” if she did not let him touch her.

OSBI agents said a victim told them when she was 8 years old, England forced her to perform sexual acts and raped her while they were inside his mother’s home in Bison, Oklahoma.

He allegedly told the child “not to tell anyone or he would hurt her siblings.”

The document said England took the victims to hockey games and showered them with gifts, but he denies touching them or having any inappropriate relationships.

England is now facing charges for sexual abuse and lewd acts with a child charges. His bond is set at $250,000.