Former Gov. Frank Keating, OKC Natl. Memorial and Museum condemn terrorist action by extremist militia groups following Michigan plot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The arrest of six accused militia members who plotted to kidnap and kill the Michigan governor opens up old wounds in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum reminded Oklahomans about the ties between extremist groups and terrorism.

“There’s always a group somewhere doing bad things or thinking bad thoughts, but in a free society, you just don’t do that,” said former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating.

On Thursday, six members of a Michigan extremist group, the Wolverine Watchmen, were arrested and accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in retaliation for the state’s coronavirus response.

“To threaten to kidnap an individual because you can’t stand what she is doing as governor, it is just utterly un-American, it’s stupid,” he said.

The news invokes past reports that before they were responsible for killing 168 people in the Murrah bombing, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols had attended meetings at different Michigan-based extremist group, the Michigan Militia.

“In McVeigh’s case, it was revenge for the Branch Davidian attack by the bureau of alcohol, tobacco and firearms,” Keating said. “Of course this sounds not dissimilar to an attack on a public official because of the perception that that public official is destroying liberty or destroying the state.”

The governor urging anyone who objects to an elected leader to take action by working to vote them out of office.

“We all protect the First Amendment, we all embrace the First Amendment,” Keating said. “But going beyond that and threatening someone’s life to the point of threatening kidnapping is the case of the government of Michigan, that is illegal, unacceptable in America.”

