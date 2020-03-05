Former gubernatorial candidate convicted of shooting process server

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A former gubernatorial candidate has been convicted of shooting a process server in 2019.

Police say Christopher Barnett was first arrested after shooting a process server in July of 2019, but he said that he was afraid for his life.

Barnett says he was startled when he heard a knock on his front door at 9 p.m. at night and saw a man whom he didn’t know standing on his porch.

“He’s pushing on the door, so he’s trying to break into my house,” Barnett said, adding that he eventually opened the door.

Barnett says he told the man to leave, but he didn’t.

“I said, ‘you’re scaring me. I’m going to shoot you if you don’t leave,’” Barnett told FOX 23.

Barnett claims that he saw a gun in the process server’s pocket, and he saw the man reach for the weapon. At that point, Barnett shot the man in the arm.

Less than 24 hours later, Barnett was arrested again after allegedly making threats about a shooting at a Tulsa University football game. He was ultimately charged with threatening an act of violence in that case.

On Thursday, a jury found Barnett guilty of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. The jury recommended a 32-year sentence for the crime.

He is set to be sentenced in April.

Barnett also has a court hearing set for March 26 in regards to the threatening an act of violence case.