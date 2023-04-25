LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Guthrie City Councilman has been found guilty of first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse after his employee’s body was found buried under a septic tank in 2021.

Brent Mack, 50, was reported missing to the Guthrie Police Department on Sept. 29, 2021, after his daughter said that no one had seen or heard from him since Sept. 20.

Brent Mack

His boss, Dan Triplett, told Mack’s daughter he fired Mack for threatening a customer, gave him $1,000 in severance, and dropped him off at the local laundromat.

However, investigators say surveillance footage shows Triplett’s car driving by the laundromat, but not stopping. There was never any sign of Mack.

Mack’s decaying body was found buried under a septic tank October 21, 2021.

The medical examiner said he had been shot in the back, had fractured ribs and a perforated lung. His cause of death was ruled a homicide.

After Mack’s body was found, Triplett was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

Dan Triplett

At trial, Mack’s daughter told the jury her father told her twice, “If I ever go missing, Dan did it.”

Triplett himself took the stand claiming self defense.

Triplett said, “I’m not guilty of murder. I’m guilty of self defense. And I’m guilty of burying the body.”

Now, a jury has found him guilty of murder. He was also found guilty of desecration of a human corpse.