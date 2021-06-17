Former head of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, his mother indicted on drug trafficking, money laundering charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Yesterday, Chance A. Wilson, 36, and Deanna D. Wilson, 55, were charged with conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to launder drug proceeds.

According to the indictment, Chance Wilson was the head of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, a prison gang that operates largely within prison facilities throughout Oklahoma, when he began using contraband cell phones from his prison cell to organize and lead a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states.

He allegedly relied on a network of individuals outside of prison to distribute methamphetamine, collect proceeds from that distribution and launder those proceeds.

Officials say his mother, Deanna was one of those in his network.

It is alleged that she accepted large sums of drug proceeds from Chance and used those funds to purchase various assets, including a $138,000 manufactured home, purchased with cashier’s checks and cash.

If convicted on the drug trafficking charges, Chance Wilson faces a potential penalty of at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine up to $10,000,000.

If convicted on the money laundering conspiracy charge, Chance and Deanna Wilson each face a period of imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $500,000.

If convicted of engaging in a monetary transaction using drug proceeds, Deanna Wilson faces a period of imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of not more than $250,000 (or a fine of twice the value of the property involved in the transaction whichever is greater).

The public is reminded that the indictment is merely accusation and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.