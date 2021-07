MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A former inmate at an Oklahoma correctional center has been taken into custody after allegedly making a bomb threat.

Officials with the Department of Corrections tell KFOR that the caller identified herself and claimed that she planted multiple bombs at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center.

The bomb squad with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol searched the building, but did not find anything suspicious.

The former inmate was then arrested.