Former Kingfisher County jailer accused of raping female inmate

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Kingfisher County jailer is accused of multiple sex crimes.

Thirty-one-year-old Andy Rios is accused of raping a female inmate. He was arrested May 5 at his home in Guthrie.

Rios bonded out of the Garfield County Jail on Tuesday and is facing three charges.

“He’s facing a count of rape in the first degree, forceable sodomy and a count of rape by instrumentation,” said Brook Arbeitman, the Public Information Officer for The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations.

Investigators with the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Department asked the OSBI to take over the case in October 2019.

The former female inmate says Rios first asked her about having a relationship while she was still in jail.

According to court documents, he allegedly threatened her, telling her he could “put on his uniform and would have no problem” picking the victim’s daughter up from school.

“Anytime someone’s in a position of authority or power over someone else and takes advantage of someone else, it’s absolutely unacceptable,” said Arbeitman.

The affidavit goes on to detail the multiple times Rios allegedly raped the former inmate, even saying Rios allegedly took photos and videos of her while she was in the shower.

The woman was released from jail this spring and says a short time later she began receiving Facebook messages from an “Andy Rios”.

OSBI investigators were given permission to assume the victim’s identity and begin messaging Rios themselves, gathering more evidence.

OSBI received a search warrant and was able to search Rios’ home.

Rios was arrested May 5 after investigators found more evidence inside his home.

Rios appeared in court for the first time Monday, May 11, and pleaded not guilty. Online records show he bonded out of jail on a $100,000 bond Tuesday.