STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The word ‘no’ is not in Gretchen Garrett’s vocabulary… unless you’re talking about running.

She was never going to let others tell her what she couldn’t do simply because she was born with Down Syndrome.

While in high school, Gretchen Garrett was a cheerleader, a student advisor, a member of the FFA and an active member at her church.

Her resume was so impressive, in fact, that she was selected to be one of Oklahoma State University’s Opportunity Orange Scholars, a program designed for young adults with intellectual disability to earn a two-year, non-degree academic certificate in career and community studies.

View KFOR Sports Anchor Dylan Buckingham’s report on Gretchen’s OSU acceptance below.

From cheerleading to becoming a Cowboy and joining Alpha Omicron Pi, she was always determined to follow in her big sister, Emily’s footsteps.

“As soon as Emily joined the sorority, that was what Gretchen was going to do before we even knew Opportunity Orange was an option,” Sara Garrett, Gretchen’s mother, told OSU Communications Specialist, Sydney Trainor. “She said, ‘I’m going to be an AOII. That’s what I want to do.’”

And so, she did!

Just like her high school career, Gretchen kept her social schedule full during recruitment.

In addition to visiting all 13 sorority houses and participating in the recruitment activities, she also attended every Opportunity Orange-required welcome week activity.

“It was kind of hard to pick a house, I love all these really sweet girls I met. I loved the houses, but I just really wanted to be an AOII,” Gretchen told Trainor.

And just like her big sister before her, when Bid Day finally came, Gretchen ran home to AOII.

Images courtesy Oklahoma State University.

Now, Gretchen is settling in as an OSU Cowboy and an AOII Panda, looking forward to those classic college experiences.

“I’m really excited for Homecoming and helping pomp and getting to see [OSU President Kayse] Shrum,” Gretchen said.

Congratulations, Gretchen! Keep those pistols firing!