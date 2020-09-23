Former Lucky Star Casino CEO gets year and a day in prison, required to pay over $1 million restitution to IRS

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Brian Lee Foster, former CEO of Lucky Star Casino, was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison and is required to pay over $1 million in restitution for failing to file his federal income tax returns.

Foster, who was the CEO and Director of Gaming for four Lucky Star Casinos until early 2014, was charged on Oct. 8, 2019, with willful failure to file a federal tax return for 2012 and 2013, according to a news release issued by Timothy J. Downing, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Court filings show that Foster, 51, earned more than $2.4 million in gross income through 2012 and 2013, but did not file his federal income tax returns on time, according to the news release.

Foster pleaded guilty on Oct. 24, 2019, to willfully failing to file a federal income tax return for those two years, the news release states.

Foster’s 12-months-and-a-day sentence will be followed by one year of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $1,047,241 in restitution to the IRS for taxes owed for 2012 through 2018, according to the news release.

He must surrender himself to federal prison on Oct. 26, 2020.

Foster was also the former director of gaming for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes and former chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.

The National Indian Gaming Commission found in 2017 that Foster schemed to skim gaming revenues and collect large lease payments from the Lucky Star Casino in Clinton, Okla., according to a GGB News article.

