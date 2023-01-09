OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former band director in Marlow has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for a sexual offense involving a student.

William Joseph Daniel, 46, of Stephens County, has been sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for sexual battery.

Officials say a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Daniel on June 8, 2022, for offenses he committed while working for the Marlow Public School System. The incidents occurred between February 1, 2022, and May 12, 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, both counts allege that Daniel had inappropriate physical contact with the same student on more than one occasion.

On July 8, 2022, Daniel pled guilty to sexual battery and was sentenced on January 6, 2023, to eighteen months in federal prison.

According to officials, U.S. District Judge David L. Russel ordered that upon Daniel’s release from prison, he must serve three years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. Daniel was taken into federal custody at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing.