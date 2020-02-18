Former Marshall County inmate wanted for damaging cell

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A former inmate is facing more trouble for damaging his cell while in jail.

In December of 2019, James Johnson was in the Marshall County Jail for drug-related charges, according to KXII.

He was released, but is now wanted again for damaging his cell.

Surveillance video shows Johnson ramming a bunk bed against the door of his cell in an attempt to open it.

Johnson dented the door, bent a lock, and chipped the concrete wall.

Sheriff Danny Cryer says he will not tolerate anyone damaging the two-year-old jail.

"I begged the citizens of Marshall County to vote to build us a new jail," Cryer said. "When I asked the citizens to do that for me, I promised them I would do my very best to take care of it."

The jail cost taxpayers $5 million to build.

