Former memory care employee charged with rape after admitting to crimes

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A former employee at a local memory care facility has been charged after he confessed to sexually assaulting patients.

Shawnee officers said 40-year-old Joseph Nash told police he had sexually abused two Belfair Memory Care residents several times over a year.

“I would never imagine that,” said Cpl. Vivian Lozano, with the Shawnee Police Department. “A loved one being placed in a care facility has to go through this is heartbreaking.”

According to the police report, Nash told officers while he was on the way to a job interview, “both tires blew out on his vehicle and that he figured that was a sign to tell what he has done.”

Belfair Memory Care said Nash has not worked at the facility for months.

Now, Nash has been officially charged for the crime.

According to online court records, Nash has been charged with nine counts of rape by instrumentation.

Belfair Memory Care told KFOR that they do background checks and are working with investigators following the alleged assaults.