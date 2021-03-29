Former memory care facility employee confesses to sexually assaulting patients

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawnee Police said a suspect is behind bars after confessing to sexually assaulting patients under his care at a local memory care facility.

“I think he should be prosecuted to the max,” Shawnee Resident Robert Stokes said. “I have no sympathy for him what so ever.”

“Just to hear that the residents at any facility would be you know in jeopardy at all is just heartbreaking,” Kelley Francen told News 4.

Shawnee officers said 40-year-old Joseph Nash told police he had sexually abused two Belfair Memory Care residents several times over a year.

According to the police report, Nash told officers while he was on the way to a job interview, “both tires blew out on his vehicle and that he figured that was a sign to tell what he has done.”

Belfair Memory Care declined an on-camera interview, but tell News 4 they do background checks. They’re also working with investigators and vow to keep their residents safe.

Meanwhile, serious questions for residents and police remain.

“I would never imagine that,” said Cpl. Vivian Lozano. “A loved one being placed in a care facility has to go through this is heartbreaking.”

Nash is facing complaints of sexual assault, rape by instrumentation, and exploitation by a caregiver.

Belfair Memory Care said Nash has not worked at the facility for months.