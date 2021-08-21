Former Mid-Del Schools employee arrested, accused of trying to arrange for sex with children, attempting to receive child porn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Mid-Del Schools employee was arrested for allegedly attempting to have sex with children and obtain child pornography.

Greg Allen Henke was arrested on suspicion of persuading or coercing a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempted receipt of child pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Oklahoma.

Stacey Boyer, Director of Community Relations for Mid-Del Schools, issued the following statement to KFOR about Henke’s arrest:

“We are aware of the ongoing Federal Investigation into a former Mid-Del employee, Greg Henke, which involves allegations of crimes against children. We are fully cooperating with both the FBI and the United States Attorneys Office of the Western District of Oklahoma. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students. As this is an ongoing investigation, our school and the FBI are prohibited from sharing additional details.” STACEY BOYER, MID-DEL SCHOOLS

David Garrison, an FBI Special Agent, submitted the affidavit after Henke was arrested.

Garrison said in the affidavit that an FBI agent working undercover online contacted Henke through Wickr, an instant messaging app, on April 5. The undercover agent learned about Henke through a confidential informant, who told him that Henke expressed interest in having sex with children.

Henke identified himself to the undercover agent as “Jim Chastain”. His Wickr username was “jimdarling169”.

He allegedly spoke about his sexual attraction to minors during his initial conversation with the undercover agent.

“Henke expressed his sexual interest in children and his pleasure in ‘touching’ and ‘fondling’ them. He said his interest was based on his experiences with incest as a young child,” the affidavit states.

The undercover agent had another conversation with Henke on April 7, during which, Henke said he fantasized about exposing himself to a young neighbor child, according to the affidavit.

Chats between Henke and the undercover agent continued, and the agent mentioned that he had access to juveniles with whom he was willing to share sexual experiences.

“Henke assured the [undercover agent] his interests were the same and eventually expressed a desire to meet with and engage sexually with the [undercover agent’s] ‘children,'” the affidavit states.

The undercover agent and Henke had multiple chats between April 5 and April 19 about Henke’s interest in the aforementioned children. Henke said he wanted to set up a time to meet them, but he said he feared being caught and sent to jail, according to the affidavit.

Chats between Henke and the agent ceased between April 20 and April 30, but they resumed communication May 1 and May 2, during which Henke said he hoped that the undercover agent was still interested in arranging a time and place for him to meet with the children for sex, the affidavit states.

Eventually, Henke chose to meet with the undercover agent and the discussed children at a hotel on Thursday, May 13. The arrangement was for Henke to engage in sexual activities with the children. They also arranged for the undercover agent to bring child pornography they previously discussed, according to the affidavit.

On May 13, Henke expressed concern about meeting at the hotel because of security guards. He suggested they meet at a nearby restaurant, then go to his house. The undercover agent suggested a different public location, to which Henke agreed, the affidavit states.

Henke arrived at the designated location and confirmed to the undercover agent that his name was “Jim”. FBI agents arrested him shortly later.

Agents searched Henke’s truck and found a bag of children’s toys. Inside the bag was a toy that Henke previously discussed giving the children, according to the affidavit.