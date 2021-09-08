Former Mid-Del Schools employee charged with for allegedly using students to make child porn, previously charged for alleged attempt to sexually exploit children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Mid-Del Schools employee is charged with using two elementary students to produce child pornography, a few months after being charged for allegedly attempting to have sex with children and obtain child pornography.

Greg Allen Henke, who was previously employed at Highland Park Elementary School, is charged with possession of child pornography, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and sexual exploitation of children, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Robert Troester, Western District of Oklahoma.

Henke, 40, received a superseding indictment Tuesday, in which the charges were added to previous charges against him. Henke allegedly used two Highland Park Elementary students for sexually explicit conduct, and allegedly used his cell phone to capture the sexually explicit conduct, according to Troester’s office.

A federal grand jury previously indicted Henke on June 1.

Henke was arrested by FBI agents on May 13, after he met up in Oklahoma City with an undercover agent whom he allegedly believed was going to provide him children to have sex with.

He first met the undercover agent online and had multiple conversations about arranging for sex with children. They arranged to meet at a designated location on May 13, and for the undercover agent to bring child pornography.

The FBI is seeking to identify other potential victims of Henke. Anyone with additional information to report can call the FBI at (405) 290-7770.