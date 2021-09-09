Former Mid-Del Schools employee indicted on federal child charges involving students at school where he worked

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Mid-Del Schools employee faces federal child porn charges. Federal Bureau of Investigation officials say the child porn charges involved students at the school where he worked.

Del City residents are reacting to the news about the Highland Park Elementary worker.

“It’s sickening and very upsetting that people like that are allowed near kids anyway,” said Rhonda Oliver.

“It’s just wrong. Wrong is wrong. And I think we need to tell kids to be a little more aware,” said Derrick Barker.

According to a representative with Mid-Del Schools, paraprofessional Greg Henke worked with special needs students from August 2019 to May 2021.

“That puts me in fear of my safety, my neighbors’ safety and my neighbor’s kids. I had no idea,” said Oliver.

In May, Henke reached out to an undercover agent online. After talking with the agent for a while, Henke allegedly wanted “to meet with the agent and his children for Henke to engage in sexual activities,” according to court documents.

“It’s sad. It’s very sad, and I’m someone who doesn’t have any children, but I do have nephews and nieces,’ said Barker.

Court documents revealed that around May 10, 2021, Henke attempted to use a Highland Park student to engage in sexual conduct to produce visual content with a cell phone.

According to newly released details from the FBI, Henke was successful in using “two minor students at Highland Park Elementary School to engage in sexually explicit content.” Those images were taken with Henke’s cell phone, according to the FBI.

Mid-Del Schools released this statement about the ongoing investigation:

“We are aware of the additional charges that have been filed in the federal investigation into a former Mid-Del employee, Greg Henke, which involves allegations of crimes against children. We are extremely disturbed by these allegations against Henke. We are fully cooperating with both the FBI and the United States Attorneys Office of the Western District of Oklahoma. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students. As this is an ongoing investigation, our school and the FBI are prohibited from sharing additional details. If you have information that would assist the FBI, please call them at 405-290-7770.” MID-DEL PUBLIC SCHOOLS

KFOR attempted to track down Henke and his family members for comment. We went to the home listed on county records, and no one was there.

However, neighbors had plenty to say about the case.

“He will still have to pay for the consequences. Simple as that. Eye for an eye. Tooth for a tooth,” said Barker.

“They are innocent kids, and this guy should know better or has the better, but if he doesn’t, then he’s right where he belongs, and he needs to stay there,” said Oliver.

Henke is in federal custody.

Again, the FBI is seeking to identify potential additional victims. Anyone with additional information to report can call the FBI at (405) 290-7770.