Former Mid-Del Schools employee pleads guilty to child pornography, exploitation charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Federal authorities say a former Mid-Del Public Schools employee has pleaded guilty to child pornography and sexual exploitation charges.

On Monday, 41-year-old Greg Allen Henke pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and to possession of child pornography.

FBI agents arrested Henke May 13 in Oklahoma City after he met with an undercover agent to attempt to engage in sexual activities with children. He has been in federal custody since his arrest.

Prior to his arrest, Henke was employed at Highland Park Elementary School in the Mid-Del school district.

A federal grand jury originally indicted Henke with attempted receipt of child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor on June 1.

Henke received a superseding indictment in September which added one charge of possession of material containing child pornography and two charges of production of child pornography to the previous charges against him.

Henke allegedly used two Highland Park Elementary students for sexually explicit conduct, and allegedly used his cell phone to capture the sexually explicit conduct, according to Troester’s office.

At a plea hearing today, Henke pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography using a student, while he was a paraprofessional at Highland Park Elementary School. Henke also pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on several electronic devices.

As part of a plea agreement, the United States agreed to dismiss the remaining charges at sentencing.

At sentencing, which is anticipated to take place in about 90 days, Henke faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in federal prison, in addition to a term of supervised release for not less than five years and up to life.

The plea of guilty to producing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in federal prison.