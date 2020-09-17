Former Mid-Del Schools teacher resigns after giving passionate speech at school board meeting

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A teacher at Del City Middle School called it quits as a teacher this week after reading an emotional resignation letter to the Mid-Del School Board.

Tegan Malone says she was a teacher for 13 years, but the pandemic was the final straw in a long list of complaints about public education.

“Our working conditions are your children’s learning conditions,” Malone told KFOR. “If we’re feeling this much pressure, there’s no telling the pressure the kids are feeling.”

Malone turned her resignation letter in two weeks ago, but says she was asked to read the letter to the school board because it was something everyone needed to hear.

“Moving into the junk heap of a classroom building, in addition to the years of neglect from legislatures, crude and vulgar comments from everyday people that would like to see public ed dismantled,” Malone said in her letter. “And the ever pervasive COVID-19 issues, I am overwhelmed by negative.”

It was a cry for help from one educator on behalf of all teachers who are just trying to keep their heads above water, navigate the world of COVID and still do their jobs.

“I have employment, and I should be thankful and grateful for that, but at what cost to me,” Malone said. “It is for this reason that I have submitted my letter of resignation.”

Malone tells KFOR she honestly thinks Mid-Del is doing the best job it can under the circumstances, but it just feels like everyone is fighting a losing battle.

“When you have co-workers who have various issues, respiratory issue and lupus, and all sorts of issues that put them at increased risk of death if they contract COVID,” Malone said. “And having kids that don’t take it seriously with just wearing a mask.”

She doesn’t blame the kids, she loves her kids. They are why she became a teacher. Just with everything teachers already have to deal with, the way the pandemic is being handled was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“Walking away from school, walking away from my profession,” Malone said. “Is probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make.”

