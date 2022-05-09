MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A Mustang Public Schools employee was allegedly caught stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the district and pocketing the funds.

Former Mustang Public Schools payroll director Kim Weinrich is now out of the Canadian County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The 65-year-old is accused of stealing more than $416,000 from the district over a 5-year span.

“Whenever you have somebody in a clerical position and that person has access to accounts with a lot of money in them, these things are always possible,” said legal expert Ed Blau. “If you take a little bit out at a time, you know, $5,000 or $10,000 a month, over the course of several years, that adds up.”

The district’s health insurance account was the alleged target.

Weinrich told investigators she was able to pocket the money by playing the payroll software and falsely showing she had taxes withheld.

“She picked the accounts that she did because it always had a lot of money in it,” said Blau.

According to police reports, the investigator said he “asked if she embezzled the money. Weinrich told me yes.”

Weinrich also told officers she worked with an accomplice, who taught her how to con the system “but she would not say the name,” according to reports. The accomplice was paid in cash.

“There should be adequate oversight of any employees that have access to these types of funds and the ability to move those funds into various accounts,” said Blau.

Mustang Public Schools declined to speak on camera because police are still investigating. However, the district provided News 4 with the following statement:

“One of our staff members was placed on leave and eventually resigned late this week after district internal financial controls uncovered irregularities which pointed to potential embezzlement. Within hours, district administration contacted law enforcement and auditors to initiate investigations which are on-going. “We are disappointed and saddened by this alleged wrongdoing perpetrated by a longtime District employee, but we will fully cooperate with any/all investigations into the matter. As this is a personnel matter and the allegations are currently under investigation, the district is not able to provide further information at this time.” Superintendent Charles Bradley

Mustang police arrested Weinrich in late April, but so far, no charges have been filed.

“I’m sure the district attorney wants law enforcement to go through and make sure they have all their I’s dotted and T’s crossed before charges are actually filed,” said Blau.

News 4 tried to reach out to Weinrich, but was unable to make contact.