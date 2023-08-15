NINNEKAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Ninnekah Public Schools’ high school and junior high school girls basketball coach has pleaded guilty to multiple child sex crime charges.

Ronald Akins, now 56, has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, two counts of rape by instrumentation, four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, one count of sexual battery and one count of attempted rape in the first degree.

Akins was arrested in June 2021 after a former Ninnekah student notified the Grady County Sheriff’s Office about allegations against Akins.

“After interviewing the former student there was enough evidence to conduct an interview with Mr. Akins,” Undersheriff Gary Boggess said.

They tried to interview him, but he refused to talk to them.

A former team member spoke to KFOR anonymously later that month, saying she was not surprised with the arrest.

“He knew we genuinely cared about our sport and used that to his advantage to make his move, make comments about our body parts, talk to us about the women he was dating or sleeping with,” she said. “He told several players that he had a crush on them or that if he were our boyfriend that he would treat us better than our current boyfriends do.”

The case has brought allegations against the school staff, administration and the sheriff’s office itself.

In August 2021, the Ninnekah Public Schools Board of Education accepted the resignations of two of its members as well as approved the suspension of two of the school’s leaders.

Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir requested assistance from the OSBI for the investigation after a federal lawsuit was filed, claiming the sheriff’s office and leaders at Ninnekah Public Schools and Friend Public Schools showed “deliberate indifference to credible reports” that Akins had a sexual relationship with one or more students at Ninnekah and Friend schools, and that their indifference allowed Akins to prey upon the girls at the schools.

The Oklahoma Board of Education voted unanimously in Sept. 2021 to place the school district on probation for their handling of the allegations against Akins, saying the district did not have a clear Title IX policy at the time of the alleged sexual abuse.

The Ninnekah Superintendent Michael Bunch, who was also named in the lawsuit, had his teaching license suspended, but it was reinstated after he challenged the decision. Akins’ license was also suspended.

Eventually, Bunch was ousted and Ninnekah hired a new Superintendent.

Now, Akins has pleaded guilty in the criminal case against him.

KFOR’s Kaylee Olivas says Akins has accepted a plea agreement of 15 years in prison and 25 years on probation.