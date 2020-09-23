Former Norman City Council member claims someone put dead animal remains in her yard & driveway

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Former Norman City Councilwoman Alexandra Scott said someone put duck heads and chicken feet in her yard and driveway, and that she found the animal remains when she left her home Tuesday morning.

According to Scott, the action was meant for intimidation and as a threat just a little over a month away from the election as she is running for State Senate District 15.

Scott said she picked up the remains and put four duck heads and 12 chicken feet in three bags before taking them to her outside trashcan.

“Gross,” Scott said. “I did not appreciate having to pick up dead, dismembered, bird remains as a vegetarian, for one, out of my yard.”

She originally said she only saw one head that was located near her car.

“I was like, ‘Maybe it’s a cat,’” she said. “But then when I saw all of this, I thought this was intentional.”

Scott said she was certain it was intentional and planned.

“They all looked to be pretty clean, no blood, as though they had been cleansed, prepared,” she said.

A security camera sits in a front window facing the front of her house. However, Scott said it was angled more toward her porch instead of the front yard. Therefore, the camera couldn’t see anything happening.

“The heads that were left were specifically out of the range of my camera,” she said.

“Have you talked to police?” KFOR asked.

“No,” Scott responded.

Scott was considered a very vocal now-former member of the Norman City Council. She sparked outrage among some Norman citizens while speaking out against the Norman Police Department during an 11-hour council meeting in mid-June. The meeting led to police funds being reduced by $865,000 that the council said would be put in other community outreach programs and used to hire an auditor for city budget review. The total Norman Police Department budget was $31 million at the time, according to a previous KFOR report.

“This amendment basically cuts the salary and benefits of the police department in half,” Scott said in the meeting this past June. “I’m voting to accept amendments.”

However, after posting a picture of herself picking up the remains on social media, some people claimed they were not convinced. People took to the comments of a public Facebook group, attacking her and claiming she planted the remains herself. Scott responded to the comments.

“It’s inappropriate, it’s disturbing,” Scott said. “They came onto my property, into my space, into my boundaries and left severed animal remains on my property.”

Scott said she spoke with some neighbors and scouted out the area. She said none of them had cameras to see who may have done it. She originally called the chicken feet in her post “duck feet”. She said that was simply a mistake.

According to Scott, she did not file a police report because she didn’t want to “waste taxpayer money.”

