OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former nursing home employee has pleaded no contest to abuse charges.

The investigation began after the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office received a referral from Adult Protective Services about potential abuse by a caretaker at Reliant Living Center, located at 2901 S.E. 22nd St. in Oklahoma City.

“My office does everything it can to protect Oklahomans, and I am proud of our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for always investigating elderly and vulnerable adult abuse,” said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor.

Officials say they obtained witness statements and other evidence that Cherish Finnie argued with a resident before pushing the resident into a railing and onto the ground.

On June 15, Cherish Finnie pleaded no contest to a felony charge of abuse by caretaker in Oklahoma County District Court.

Finnie will serve 30 days in jail, and the remainder of her three-year sentence is deferred under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Pardon and Parole.

As a condition of her probation, Finnie will not seek employment involving care of vulnerable adults or children while on probation.

If you have any information about Medicaid provider fraud or patient abuse, please report it to the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit by calling 1-405-522-2963 or complete a complaint form.