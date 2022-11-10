OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former correctional officer at a federal prison has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes at her job.

On Sept. 28, 30-year-old Kacie Deyo was charged with one count of accepting a bribe by a public official.

Public records show that from November 2016 through Jan. 31, 2022, Deyo was employed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution located in El Reno.

Deyo pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband into the prison.

She faces up to 15 years in federal prison, a fine up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release.