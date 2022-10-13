OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired after he was accused of abusing his pregnant girlfriend.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say 40-year-old Anthony Jackson was a deputy with the agency since August of 2006.

However, the department learned that he was the subject of an assault investigation by the Oklahoma City Police Department. He was immediately suspended and then fired.

Earlier this month, a woman went to Palomar to file for a victim’s protection order against her boyfriend, 40-year-old Anthony Jackson.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the victim, who is pregnant, told police that she got into an argument with Jackson about moving to a new apartment.

She said he began yelling at her and acting like he was going to physically assault her.

“When he got close to her face, he would spit on her face and then tell her to go ‘cry me a river,'” the report alleges.

When the victim tried to leave the apartment, the report states that Jackson dragged her away from the door, took her purse from her wrist, and elbowed her in the stomach.

“Anthony then told her, as she was hunched over on the floor in pain, that he hopes she loses the baby she is carrying,” the report states.

Authorities say the victim was able to record some of the incident on her cellphone before Jackson turned it off.

At one point, the victim said that Jackson told her that she “was not leaving the apartment pregnant and that she was not having his baby anymore.”

After lying on the floor for nearly an hour, the victim said she got up to go to the bathroom and Jackson grabbed his gun. However, she said he didn’t actually point it at her.

She was able to convince Jackson to take her to the hospital.

According to the report, the victim had numerous visible bruises on her body.

Jackson was arrested on complaints of kidnapping, domestic assault and battery on a pregnant female, interfering with an emergency call, and threatening an act of violence.