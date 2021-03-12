Former OK gubernatorial candidate discusses battle with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Oklahoma’s case numbers dropping and vaccine clinics opening to individuals in Phase 3, there is cause to celebrate.

However, health experts say that COVID-19 doesn’t care if you’re the first or the last person infected with the virus.

Former gubernatorial candidate Joe Dorman was masked while enjoying the Bedlam basketball game with friends. He says he was following precautions but still ended up catching COVID-19.

The CEO of Oklahoma’s Institute for Child Advocacy says he become extremely ill with the virus.