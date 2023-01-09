OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man in Bethany said he dropped off his car with a former Oklahoma City auto repair shop in February 2022 for an engine rebuild, but now almost a year later and he still hasn’t gotten it back.

KFOR interviewed a couple two weeks ago in which they said they had paid Blockheads Auto Repair $2,050 for parts and labor.

The couple, Mary and Bob Tomko said they wrote the check in June, but as of December 26 they had not received what they paid for or a reimbursement.

“We closed our doors months ago. Her [Mary Tomko] and her husband ordered parts through us. There was no contact for months. We knew we were closing so we sent their parts back to Ford when we closed so we could not be accused of stealing and unfortunately we have been anyways,” the Owner off Blockheads Auto Repair, Travis Harrison told KFOR at the time.

As of Monday afternoon, Mary said they still haven’t received their money back.

“I haven’t seen Travis. [I] haven’t heard from Travis and no, he hasn’t given us any back,” said Mary.

Although Harrison said he closed up shop and didn’t plan on reopening, another customer of his said he’s been having an issue with Harrison and his car that’s still ongoing.

Phil Jackson told KFOR Blockheads Auto Repair has done work on his vehicle in the past and he’s never had a problem with the shop or Harrison, so he thought he’d call him again for an engine rebuild.

Phil Jackson's car. Photo courtesy: Phil Jackson.

Jackson added he was told the car would be ready for pickup in June, but as the due date rolled around Harrison asked for a 10-day extension.

“He pushed it back to July. Then he pushed it back to August. Now we’re here. I went by the shop several times and there’s no progress on my car as of right now [Monday morning],” he explained.

As time went on, Jackson said the communication started dwindling.

Jackson asked Harrison multiple times for an update on his car, according to text messages between the two.

“We are starting on your car next week,” Harrison told Jackson on June 24.

“Everything is fine,” Harrison told Jackson on July 5.

“We are close,” Harrison told Jackson on September 5.

“3 days tops I’d say left,” Harrison told Jackson on September 9.

Some texts of Jackson’s News 4 saw weren’t replied to.

Jackson said with the value of the car plus what he’s paid for, for the engine and labor, he has almost $10,000 sitting with Harrison.

Jackson told KFOR he never signed a physical contract with Harrison or Blockheads Auto Repair, that it was a verbal agreement that transitioned into texting.

A local mechanic who wanted to remain off the record said reputable repair shops would have a contract ready to go for customers.

In parts and labor, Jackson has sent “@blockheadsautorepair” approximately $3,690 since February 2022.

News 4 asked the same local mechanic if CashApp was a normal way of paying for vehicle repairs to a shop.

The local mechanic said it’s becoming a new norm, but it’s not something they would ask a customer to pay through in their own shop.

“I’m very upset and feel like I was misled. You know, I work hard. I work at a hospital. So pretty much I worked long hours to try to invest for some little fun time with my car and I’m out of it now. I’ve given him some money and I have nothing to show for it right now,” said Jackson.

Jackson claims Harrison told him because it was in his possession for more than 30 days that technically it was his vehicle now.

“I was a little bit scared and I was a little bit hesitant about calling anyone and letting anyone know under the assumption that he was going to keep my automobile,” said Jackson.

According to Aaron Bruner Attorney at Law’s website, a mechanic can take possession of a vehicle under a mechanic’s lien.

“A mechanic’s lien, which is referred to as a ‘mechanic’s and materialmen’s lien’ in Oklahoma, is an involuntary security interest granted by law to construction participants to secure payment for labor or materials furnished to improve a property,” the website reads.

The deadline for filing a mechanic’s lien for a general contractor is within four months after the date upon which material or equipment was last furnished or performed under the contract.

A pre-lien notice must be issued no later than 75 days after the last date that the supply of material, services, labor or equipment was provided by the claimant.

The law firm’s website goes on to say the notice needs to be either hand-delivered and supported by a delivery confirmation receipt or sent via certified mail.

Jackson said he wasn’t given any notice though.

News 4 reached out to Harrison for comment via social media.

He did explain his side of the story, but said he didn’t want to go on the record.

Meanwhile, Harrison messaged Jackson about News 4’s inquiry.

“Stop contacting me. I’ll have your car towed to wherever you want this week. You can’t come on property,” Harrison told Jackson shortly after News 4 reached out to Harrison for comment. “The gate will be closed. Good luck with that Phil, like I said [you’re] on my time.”

Jackson asked Harrison where he needed to send a tow company to retrieve his car.

Harrison told him, “[We’ll] see after the news runs when u get it.”

Harrison went on to tell Jackson depending on the damage this news story does to him would dictate how difficult he decides to make it for him to pick up his vehicle.

Jackson is planning to retrieve his car this week.

If you’re experiencing issues with a business, you can file a Consumer Affairs complaint with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

You can either call 1-833-681-1895 or email ConsumerProtection@oag.ok.gov.

For a Consumer Complaint Form, click here.

The Oklahoma Motor Vehicle Commission said auto repair shop aren’t regulated by any agency.