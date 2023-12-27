OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department has announced that former Chief of Police, Sam Gonzales, has passed away.

Chief of Police Sam Gonzales, Image courtesy The Oklahoma City Police Department

We are saddened to hear about the passing of our former Chief of Police Sam Gonzales. Chief Gonzales steered this department through the dark days in the aftermath of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Building, where his professionalism and leadership was second to none. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and those who loved him. He will be sorely missed. Chief Wade Gourley, The Oklahoma City Police Department

According to the department, Gonzales was Chief of Police from 1991-97.