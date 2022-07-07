OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A former home to the Oklahoma City Public Schools Administration for decades is left scarred by fire.

“It’s a very large complex! Because of that, they did request a commercial fire alarm response at that time,” said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the property early Thursday morning.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was initially called to the building for smoke.

“What we were told by a security officer on the scene was the first floor of that when it was in operation was offices,” said Fulkerson.” Then above that first floor was a false ceiling.”

The front doors were shut, which complicated the fight for fire crews.

Firefighters were forced to use special equipment to get inside.

“The firefighters did a great job containing it to that auditorium area,” said Fulkerson. “The third alarm was requested because it was such a large complex.”

The building shows signs of abuse, with windows shattered and graffiti on interior walls.

Crystal Raymond, the OKCPS spokeswoman, told KFOR the property still belongs to the district, but it is still determining the future use of the facility and land.