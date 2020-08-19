Former Oklahoma AG calling on lawmakers to crackdown on big cat trade

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – A controversial exotic animal park that rose to fame following a Netflix docu-series is now closed to the public.

On Tuesday, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park announced that it was closing to the public after the USDA suspended current zoo proprietor Jeff Lowe’s exhibitor license.

He said the USDA suspended his license for 21 days over what he described as a “litany of falsehoods.” He also accused the USDA of folding to pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, an animal rights organization commonly referred to as PETA.

“Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies,” Lowe said. “Our new park will, at least for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services.”

Now, a former Oklahoma attorney general is calling on national lawmakers to move forward with the Big Cat Public Safety Act.

“Oklahoma is one a handful of states that do not forbid private ownership of dangerous exotics as pets. It’s partly because of the gap in the laws that Joe Maldonado created an unnecessarily dangerous circumstance by amassing a huge number of tigers at a shoddy, roadside zoo,” said Drew Edmondson, former Oklahoma Attorney General and co-chairman of the National Law Enforcement Council of Animal Wellness Action and the Animal Wellness Foundation. “Now we see that Maldanado’s former business partner and current roadside zoo operator has been suspended by USDA for animal-care violations. This whole situation is a mess, and state lawmakers and regulators should act to protect the community and to stop this obvious mistreatment of these animals, whether or not the animals are exhibited for commercial purposes.”

Oklahoma, South Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Carolina are the states without any limits on private ownership of dangerous exotic animals.

The measure would ban interstate transport of big cats for use as pets and ban commercial cub petting operations.

Critics argue that cub petting is detrimental to the animals, saying that the cubs are taken from their mothers at birth, are deprived of proper nutrition, denied sleep while being handled for hours on end, and physically punished for exhibiting their natural behaviors.

Officials say the bill would address certain facilities that have bred big cats for cub petting and discarded the animals when they become too big to handle.

“The idea of amassing this many tigers in a roadside zoo, for cub petting and other purposes, is madness,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action. “If a tornado or other disaster were to strike this facility, Garvin County would have chaos on its hands. These animals do not belong in backyards, basements, and roadside zoos.”

Greater Wynnewood Exotic Park, also known as the G.W. Zoo, was formerly owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is famously known as Joe Exotic. Maldonado-Passage also gave himself the moniker ‘Tiger King’.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for trying to hire someone to murder animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who owns Big Cat Animal Rescue.

Lowe took ownership of the G.W. Zoo from Maldonado-Passage, but a June 1 court decision granted Baskin ownership of the Garvin County land that the zoo is located on. Judge Scott Palk ordered the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park to vacate the property within 120 days and hand over control to Big Cat Rescue Corp.

Maldonado-Passage’s downfall, including the drama between Maldonado-Passage, Baskin and Lowe, was documented in the popular Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’.

Lowe’s entire statement on the zoo’s closure is as follows:

“The Tiger King phenomenon has definitely changed our lives in many ways. It has brought us more attention than any human deserves. Good and bad. It has, and probably will continue to make us a target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the World, but we are prepared. It has also provided us with an unfathomable source of income. Income that will guarantee the long term care of our animals and allow us to be very selective going forward. As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effective immediately. Do the the permanent closure of the Wynnewood Zoo, I’m forfeiting my USDA exhibitors license. The very agency that has given my facility five consecutive perfect inspections, has now folded to the pressures of PETA and continue to make false accusations against me. Suspiciously, less than 24 hours after I contacted the USDA to voluntarily forfeit my license, they notify me that they are suspending my license for 21 days for a litany of falsehoods. In the State of Oklahoma, exotic animal ownership is perfectly legal. Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies. Our new park will, at least for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services. This was in fact a decision that we made more than a month ago and was the huge news that we spoke about on Facebook a couple weeks ago. So, thanks to all the people who have visited the Wynnewood Zoo over the years! We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. Effective immediately, we are closed to the public!” JEFF LOWE, GREATER WYNNEWOOD EXOTIC ANIMAL PARK

