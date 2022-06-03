HYDRO, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma assistant police chief has been sentenced on multiple child pornography charges.

Between April and September of 2020, a social media platform reported a user who was uploading multiple sexually explicit files of a pre-pubescent female.

The platform reported the images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. At that point, the center notified the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that the IP address was traced to Oklahoma.

OSBI agents opened an investigation, which led them to Tyler Davis.

On Jan. 28, 2021, agents with the OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children served a search warrant in the 600 block of N. Broadway in Hydro.

Davis, who was the assistant chief in Hydro and a Caddo County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy, was arrested.

In April of 2022, Davis pleaded no contest to four counts of possession of child pornography, one count of first-degree rape, and three counts of child sexual abuse.

On Friday, the judge sentenced Davis to 12 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the first four counts. He was also sentenced to 25 years for the other four counts, with 13 years suspended.

The sentences will be served concurrently and Davis will get credit for the year and a half that he has already served.