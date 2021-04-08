Former Oklahoma City attorney and her boyfriend charged with triple murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma City attorney and her boyfriend are charged in Okmulgee County with the triple murder of the boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend and her parents.

Keegan Harroz and Barry Rowland Titus II are accused of killing Titus’ ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Eichor, and her parents, Jack Chandler and Kay Chandler, in September 2019.

Harroz and Titus were previously considered persons of interest in the home invasion and murders of Eichor and her parents.

Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus

Titus and Harroz, who was an attorney, and 43-year-old Eichor were embroiled in a volatile love triangle.

Harroz was representing Titus after he was accused by Eichor, his ex-girlfriend, of threatening to kill her and her family.

Eichor and her parents, 65-year-old Jack Chandler and 69-year-old Evelyn Chander, were later murdered by two masked killers at their home in Beggs.

Jack Chandler, Evelyn Chandler and Tiffany Eichor

However, it would be a year and a half before charges were filed.

Harroz and Titus were both recently sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges. She was sentenced to two years on March 23. He was sentenced to three years on April 3.