OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A former nursing home employee pleaded guilty to abusing a nursing home resident in Oklahoma City.

Ronald Ingram of Moore, Okla., pleaded guilty to felony abuse by caretaker and two counts of misdemeanor verbal abuse by caretaker in Oklahoma County District Court on June 15, according to Attorney General John O’Connor’s office.

“Oklahomans will not allow bad actors to abuse their power and harm our most vulnerable citizens,” O’Connor said. “My office remains committed to protecting the elderly and vulnerable adults from all forms of abuse.”

Ingram was placed on deferred sentence probation for three years under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Ingram’s probation has the following conditions:

Serve 10 consecutive weekends in the Oklahoma County Detention Center;

Surrender his nurse aide certification;

Not hold a job involving caring for elderly or vulnerable adults while on probation;

Pay $940 to the Office of the Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for investigation cost;

Pay $300 to the Victim Compensation Fund and the costs of the action.

An Oklahoma Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) investigation was launched after the Oklahoma City Police Department sent a referral to the unit regarding potential abuse by a caretaker at Reliant Living Center, located at 2901 SE 22nd St., in Oklahoma City.

MFCU agents gathered witness statements and evidence that confirmed Ingram grabbed a nursing home resident who was sitting on the cafeteria floor, dragged the resident by his hoodie across the cafeteria and dropped him on the other side of the room.

“The witness statements and other evidence confirmed that, after releasing the resident, Ingram returned twice to confront the resident by yelling and making physical gestures at the resident,” an Attorney General’s Office news release states.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes abuse, neglect, drug diversion and financial exploitation involving residents in long term care facilities, as well as residential care settings in some circumstances.

Call (405) 522-2963 or go to the Oklahoma Attorney General website to file a complaint with MFCU.