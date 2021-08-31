Former Oklahoma City Police Department sergeant fired amid prostitution, assault and battery charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A now-former Oklahoma City Police Department sergeant has been fired amid prostitution and assault and battery charges following an incident at a massage parlor last year.

Sgt. Alonzo Fields, a 7-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department, has now been fired following an incident back on Sept. 11, 2020 at Studio 132 Massage Therapy, which has since closed down.

According to court documents, Fields asked the massage therapist for a “’Nuru massage,’ which is associated with sex acts.”

The documents allege that she “informed Defendant Fields the request was not legal, and the cops had been called.”

That’s when Fields attempted to retrieve his money back and “became aggressive.”

Alonzo Fields

Fields allegedly pushed two of the employees into a wall.

He is facing one count of Engaging in Prostitution and one count of Assault and Battery.

The allegations listed in his termination letter include, obstructing a criminal investigation by leaving Studio 132 after a 911 call was made, accessing dispatch records related to that call while off duty, and abusing authority by identifying himself as a police officer conducting an investigation while off duty.

The owner of the Studio 132, told KFOR in a Facebook message, “He was in law enforcement and they protected him. I lost my business and was shamed.”

OKCPD officials are not commenting any further at this time.