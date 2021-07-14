Former Oklahoma City police officer who was convicted of murder now charged in child porn case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Former Oklahoma City police officer Keith Sweeney, is now facing 12 charges of child pornography after allegedly using an iPad and the Marshall County Detention Center’s Wi-Fi while behind bars.

“ICAC investigations don’t usually point us to an individual that’s behind bars,” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department.

Norman investigators said an internet crimes against children, or ICAC, tip led them to the former OKC officer. Police said they were told the tip had ties to Norman, but it’s unclear exactly how.

“We were able to determine thorough IP addresses, and a number of other things, that it was occurring while inside the jail facility,” said Jensen.

Sweeney had been locked up at the Marshall County Detention Center after being convicted of shooting and killing an unarmed suicidal man back in 2017.

Keith Sweeney

In a press release, the Marshall County Sheriff’s office said a former jail administrator allowed Sweeney to have an iPad while behind bars which, “allowed prisoner Sweeney to have access to the detention center along with the password.” This allowed the former officer to “remotely access his old files and share them.”

“He was utilizing a specific application on that device that he was utilizing inside the jail that allowed him to gain the access,” said Jensen.

“The Keith Sweeney I know, and I know him well, is not that kind of guy,” said Gary James, Sweeney’s former attorney.

James told KFOR he has spent hours with Sweeney while representing him in the 2017 second-degree murder trial. James said he believes there’s room for error in this case.

“You usually can get a gut instinct or a feeling about your client. But this kind of thing? No,” said James.

James argues, among many things, someone could’ve easily been using the same internet or even the same iPad in the Detention Center.

“I’m incarcerated with other people that have access to my iPad,” he said, while imitating what may be going through the accused’s head. “And if you’ve got access to my iPad, what might you do?”

“I do not believe the allegations of child pornography. It’s just not in his makeup,” said the attorney.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Donald Yow did not know Sweeney was given the iPad to use behind bars. Since then, the sheriff said he has changed all the passwords and confiscated all equipment.