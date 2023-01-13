OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The former chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sex crime charges, according to the Oklahoma County Court Clerk’s office.

Jonathan Hernandez was arrested in July 2022 on one count of forced oral sodomy and one count of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.

According to the affidavit, Hernandez met the then-14-year-old victim at church where Hernandez was a minister.

Hernandez was a student at Oklahoma Christian University at the time and he invited the 14-year-old to his dorm room.

The affidavit said the two then watched porn on Hernandez’s bed. It goes on to describe how Hernandez allegedly asked to see the victim’s penis and performed oral sex.

Now, court officials say Hernandez has been given a 5-year suspended sentence and ordered not to have contact with the victim as well as register as a sex offender after pleading guilty Jan. 9, 2023.

Hernandez requested his sex offender registry be transferred to Texas. The judge approved that request.

Along with being the chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans, he also worked for Ryan Walters’ campaign for State Superintendent.

Walters’ campaign told KFOR that it was for only two weeks, but he was paid over $2,000, according to Ethics Commission reports.

Hernandez worked for the State Senate as well, but was terminated after his arrest.